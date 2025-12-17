Calculus VCT (LON:CLC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Calculus VCT (LON:CLC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Calculus VCT had a negative net margin of 108.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%.

Calculus VCT Stock Down 8.5%

LON CLC opened at GBX 49.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.90 million, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.39. Calculus VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 48 and a 12-month high of GBX 60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.27.

About Calculus VCT

Calculus VCT plc, formerly known as Investec Structured Products Calculus VCT PLC, is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments.

