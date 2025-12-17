Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Posts Earnings Results

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Amedeo Air Four Plus had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 17.26%.

LON AA4 opened at GBX 66.30 on Wednesday. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 54.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 67.20. The firm has a market cap of £172.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

