Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Posts Earnings Results

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Amedeo Air Four Plus had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 17.26%.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Price Performance
LON AA4 opened at GBX 66.30 on Wednesday. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 54.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 67.20. The firm has a market cap of £172.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amedeo Air Four Plus
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Why Taiwan Semiconductor’s 6.5% Dip Could Be a Smart Buy
- What does consumer price index measure?
- RTX Surges to Record Highs as Defense Orders Explode
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Smart Money Is Buying Auto Suppliers, Not Car Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.