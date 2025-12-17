Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 66,255 Intel Corporation $INTC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 66,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Intel by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $178.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,734.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $44.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

