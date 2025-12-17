Nova Wealth Management Inc. Has $323,000 Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Nova Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47,952.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,539,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,790 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,771,000 after buying an additional 522,242 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,114,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,007,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 995,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

