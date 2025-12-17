Nova Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF $QGRO

Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nova Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.20% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

QGRO stock opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.10. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $80.25 and a 12 month high of $117.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.