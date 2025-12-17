Oak Thistle LLC Boosts Stake in Waters Corporation $WAT

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Waters by 65.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $378.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.16. Waters Corporation has a twelve month low of $275.05 and a twelve month high of $423.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.86.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter. Waters had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 36.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $423.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.19.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

