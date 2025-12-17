Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,266,758,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,228,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,139,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 350.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AT&T by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,435,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank set a $30.25 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of T stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $29.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.