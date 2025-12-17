33,260 Shares in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Carrier Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

