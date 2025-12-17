8,801 Shares in Reddit Inc. $RDDT Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 8,650.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Reddit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reddit by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Reddit by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 63,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $12,223,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,184,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,282,236.16. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 24,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $4,625,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 175,694 shares in the company, valued at $33,859,747.68. The trade was a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,619 shares of company stock worth $81,040,938. 34.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.

Reddit Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $223.78 on Wednesday. Reddit Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $282.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 128.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.76.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

