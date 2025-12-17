Thrive Wealth Management LLC Invests $501,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,287,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,235,000 after acquiring an additional 820,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,068,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 88.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,997,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,628,000 after buying an additional 3,748,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,628,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,702,000 after buying an additional 155,583 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,188,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of SOFI opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $273,286.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 265,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,004,848.62. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 175,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.