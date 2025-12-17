Oak Thistle LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company $WU

Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,565 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Western Union worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 31.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 238,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 56,657 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 190,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 94,736 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 109,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 459,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Union from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Western Union from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 18.80%.Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In other news, insider Giovanni Angelini bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 186,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,041.40. This represents a 5.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

