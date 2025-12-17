Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,237 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $957,425,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,806,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 704.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 952,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,853,000 after acquiring an additional 833,723 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,031,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,151,000 after acquiring an additional 504,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,395,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after acquiring an additional 488,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $189.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.20 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.43 and a 200 day moving average of $227.12.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,216.32. The trade was a 102.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $261.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.47.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

