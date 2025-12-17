Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. 111 Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 18.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.14. The company has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

