Oak Thistle LLC Buys 53,709 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 273.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,709 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,881,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 234.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,752,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $95,897,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,425 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,661,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In other news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,184,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,294.58. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $46.24.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ally Financial had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.73.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

