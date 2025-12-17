Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 50,497 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 1.1% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.9% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:NEM opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,240 shares of company stock worth $943,985. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.