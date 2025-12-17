Oak Thistle LLC Raises Position in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 870.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,410 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries accounts for approximately 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oak Thistle LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Thor Industries worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,265,031 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,777,000 after acquiring an additional 782,114 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 106.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,762,000 after acquiring an additional 643,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,597,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 20.1% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,448,401 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $185,613,000 after buying an additional 409,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,166,714 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,616,000 after buying an additional 166,895 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Thor Industries Price Performance

NYSE THO opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $117.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 2.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 65.62%.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $178,346.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 112,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,622,942. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

