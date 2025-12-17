Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,000. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.98 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.15.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,095 shares of company stock valued at $14,228,950. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

