Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 162.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Twilio by 17.7% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,280,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,180,000 after buying an additional 493,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,071,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,852,000 after acquiring an additional 553,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,920,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,031,000 after acquiring an additional 318,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,877,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.33.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $1,376,171.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,468,149.95. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $841,234.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,515.27. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,044,515 shares of company stock worth $133,673,128. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $137.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.74. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

