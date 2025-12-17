Oak Thistle LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1,102.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,299 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 351.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62,236 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $141.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $115.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:DECK opened at $104.22 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,929. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

