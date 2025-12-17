Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 19,602 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% during the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of FISV stock opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman acquired 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 34,900 shares of company stock worth $2,211,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.