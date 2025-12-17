Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,158 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. Groupe la Francaise grew its position in EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Wall Street Zen lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.83.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $623.80 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $778.64. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $651.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.75.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.04%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.02%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

