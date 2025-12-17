Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FLUT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $352.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.60.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $219.17 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 52-week low of $189.33 and a 52-week high of $313.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.59 and a beta of 1.92.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

