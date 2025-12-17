Oak Thistle LLC Trims Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises about 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $177,586.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,238,208.26. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $640,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 149,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,007,035.52. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 43,093 shares of company stock worth $10,156,995 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $193.81 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.62 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

