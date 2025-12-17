Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Purchases 12,081 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned 0.38% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $20,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,595,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,115,000 after acquiring an additional 185,249 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,841,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,718,000 after acquiring an additional 128,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,630,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,319,000 after purchasing an additional 248,784 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,103,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,345,000 after purchasing an additional 113,364 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 991,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $50.25.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

