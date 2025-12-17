NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.8%

NVDA stock opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.65.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,679,474 shares of company stock valued at $486,790,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

