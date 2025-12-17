Rydar Equities Inc. Invests $4.45 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Rydar Equities Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000. NVIDIA accounts for 3.5% of Rydar Equities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.36 and a 200-day moving average of $174.65.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $12,421,044.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,424,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,365,643.55. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 12,728 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $2,341,061.04. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,679,474 shares of company stock worth $486,790,117. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.65.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

