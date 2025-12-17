Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,872 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $85,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% in the third quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Rydar Equities Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $306.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.51 and its 200 day moving average is $231.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $328.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,526,494.12. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 190,250 shares of company stock valued at $52,387,348 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. President Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $258.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.18.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

