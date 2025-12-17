Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, October 6th.

NYSE FTS opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.50. Fortis has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $52.83.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Fortis had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 218.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,531 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at about $54,838,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fortis by 60.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,508,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,270,000 after purchasing an additional 947,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,414,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,828,000 after purchasing an additional 849,606 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

