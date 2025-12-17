Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.9167.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLSH. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bullish in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bullish in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bullish in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bullish in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bullish to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullish in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bullish in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Bullish in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullish in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of BLSH stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. Bullish has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,152.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 24.59 and a quick ratio of 22.75.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.91 million.

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

