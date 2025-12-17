Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.9167.
A number of brokerages have commented on BLSH. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bullish in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bullish in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bullish in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bullish in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bullish to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th.
View Our Latest Research Report on BLSH
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullish
Bullish Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of BLSH stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. Bullish has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,152.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 24.59 and a quick ratio of 22.75.
Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.91 million.
About Bullish
Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bullish
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why Taiwan Semiconductor’s 6.5% Dip Could Be a Smart Buy
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- RTX Surges to Record Highs as Defense Orders Explode
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Smart Money Is Buying Auto Suppliers, Not Car Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Bullish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.