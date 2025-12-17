AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 532.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 625 to GBX 570 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 590 to GBX 625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 440 to GBX 475 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 550 price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, December 5th.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AJ Bell

AJ Bell Trading Up 0.0%

Insider Activity at AJ Bell

LON AJB opened at GBX 457.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 523.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 516.43. AJ Bell has a one year low of GBX 355.20 and a one year high of GBX 578.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, insider Peter Birch bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 490 per share, with a total value of £19,600. Company insiders own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

About AJ Bell

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.