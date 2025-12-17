Canaan Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canaan Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.9643.
CAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Canaan from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Canaan in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Canaan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canaan
Canaan Trading Up 0.6%
NASDAQ CAN opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Canaan has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $296.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.87.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 51.66%.The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canaan will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Canaan
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canaan
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why Taiwan Semiconductor’s 6.5% Dip Could Be a Smart Buy
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- RTX Surges to Record Highs as Defense Orders Explode
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Smart Money Is Buying Auto Suppliers, Not Car Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.