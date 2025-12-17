Canaan Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canaan Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.9643.

CAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Canaan from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Canaan in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Canaan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 202,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 49,206 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 52.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 200,869 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 15.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,941,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 525,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAN opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Canaan has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $296.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.87.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 51.66%.The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canaan will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

