Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/16/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

12/12/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/19/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

11/19/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Clarkson Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $456,201.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,349.26. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,059.06. This represents a 21.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.