Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) CEO Albert White III Acquires 10,000 Shares

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) CEO Albert White III purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.80 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 236,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,081,000.80. This represents a 4.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $100.24.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,563,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,112,000 after acquiring an additional 213,500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 23.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2,647.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 63.9% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 49,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

