Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.92, for a total value of $1,218,121.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 84,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,399,339.80. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,242,573.15.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $1,240,120.35.

On Monday, December 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.70, for a total transaction of $1,231,765.50.

On Friday, December 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,079.20.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $1,188,688.20.

On Friday, November 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,669.80.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,136,642.85.

On Monday, November 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $1,123,842.30.

On Friday, November 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,913.30.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,131,583.95.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $159.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.73, a PEG ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.23 and a 200 day moving average of $174.62.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.Atlassian’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Atlassian by 624.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 14.7% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 27,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $1,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.23.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

