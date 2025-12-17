Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Stock Holdings Trimmed by JBGlobal.com LLC

JBGlobal.com LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 9.9% of JBGlobal.com LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JBGlobal.com LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. FWG Investments LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,989,000 after buying an additional 49,116 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $214.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $218.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

