Keb Asset Management LLC Buys 41,293 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Keb Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,049,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,293 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 17.7% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $79,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

