Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 6,482 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $419,457,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,289,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,629 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $122,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,974,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,922,000 after purchasing an additional 913,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,945,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,578,000 after purchasing an additional 601,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,191,885. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $5,760,877.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 226,681 shares of company stock valued at $21,799,375 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $112.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 153.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average is $96.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 112.70% and a net margin of 2.40%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 652.83%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

