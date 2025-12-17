Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,761 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF $FQAL

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 932,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,761 shares during the period. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $69,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FQAL stock opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.57. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $76.43.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.