Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,161 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 2,137.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRAD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Sportradar Group Trading Down 1.1%

Sportradar Group stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sportradar Group AG has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $32.22.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.84%.The business had revenue of $342.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Sportradar Group

(Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.