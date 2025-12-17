Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. $KRUS

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 366,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 184,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 256,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 51,866 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

KRUS opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.36 million, a P/E ratio of -324.81 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $106.60.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

