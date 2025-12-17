Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD Shares Bought by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,026,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,864 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up about 3.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $136,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 226.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,442.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $20.15.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

