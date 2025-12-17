Orgel Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,005,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,076 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 13.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $584,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 566,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 223,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $198.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.59.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

