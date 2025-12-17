Orgel Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,762,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,479 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $204,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,592,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481,030 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021,873 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,691,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920,805 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34,510.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,764,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.