Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in Porch Group, Inc. $PRCH

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,148 shares during the period. Porch Group makes up 0.8% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Porch Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,823,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 312,370 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Porch Group by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,896,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,951 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 32,198.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 450,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 449,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Porch Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 24,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $234,680.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,135.80. The trade was a 17.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 57,216 shares of company stock worth $553,129 over the last ninety days. 23.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

