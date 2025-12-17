Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $29.30 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of American Electric Power worth $29,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Advantage Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 166.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $126.00 target price on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.62.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ AEP opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average is $111.91.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $575,350.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,082.86. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,522. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.