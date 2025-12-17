Old Port Advisors Purchases 35,608 Shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF $FLLA

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,608 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors owned about 0.06% of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Trading Down 2.4%

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58.

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (FLLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Latin America RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Latin American equities. FLLA was launched on Oct 9, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

