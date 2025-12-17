Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $12.8660, with a volume of 3990300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $448.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.66.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.12. Research analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 989,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 76,139 shares during the period. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

