Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Up 28% – What’s Next?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 28% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.10 and last traded at GBX 10.50. 335,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 162,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.20.

Indus Gas Stock Up 46.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

