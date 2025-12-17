FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.4999 and last traded at $56.8510, with a volume of 9890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.4491.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $152,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $201,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

