Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.4598 and last traded at $39.5520, with a volume of 35639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.6%

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14,756.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

About Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

